MILWAUKEE — In the first ever episode of WTMJ N.O.W., co-hosts Sandy Maxx and Steve Scaffidi discussed a wide range of topics headlined by the state of their new program and their personal paths to this brand new show. WTMJ N.O.W., which stands for News, Opinions, Wisconsin (+ Why it Matters), will run from 9 a.m. to Noon on weekdays (Monday through Friday).



Shortly after, they dove a bit more into their personal histories and how some segments from both The Steve Scaffidi Show and Sandy’s previous co-host role on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News will carry onto WTMJ N.O.W. You can watch that segment in your browser below or by clicking here to visit our YouTube Channel.

After using their first hour together to lay the groundwork for their show, the duo discussed the three weekend format to Summerfest, Amazon Prime Day and former New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio’s curious marriage situation.

They welcomed Dave Spano, President and CEO of Annex Wealth Management, to discuss rising rates in the fed, before the Milwaukee Common Council’s vote to pass a 2% sales tax for the region.

