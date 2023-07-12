MILWAUKEE — Three young men were injured in a shootout at N Humboldt Blvd & E North Ave in Milwaukee on Tuesday night. None of the injuries suffered were deemed life-threatening, as confirmed by the Milwaukee Police Department.

According to a public release from MPD officials, the shooting was reported around 10:15 p.m. on July 11th, 2023, just a few blocks away from Kilbourn Reservoir Park. All three men involved — two 20-year-olds and another 21-year-old — were found and transported to an area hospital for emergency treatment and evaluation.

Milwaukee police officials say that details are limited at this stage of the process, and it’s unclear who was responsible or who fired the gunshots. No further details were released at this stage of the investigation. However, local authorities are asking for help to uncover further information on what happened.

If you have any information that may help Milwaukee Police officials during this process, you are urged to contact them via phone at 414-935-7360. You can also contact them via Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

