PHILADELPHIA – Like an embassy in a foreign land, the Green Bay Packers will briefly enjoy sovereign territory in Philadelphia this weekend when Craft Hall hosts the Packers Everywhere official pep rally Saturday night. Fans in green and gold will have a nice spot at the Philadelphia Bar and Grill just miles from Lincoln Financial Field, but they ought make no mistake. Craft Hall is not a Packers bar. “We’re definitely a Philadelphia fan bar, and we’re already decked out in Eagles decorations for the post season,” Manager Kerry Dougherty told WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News.

That said, Dougherty said Craft Hall was happy to hear from the Packers about hosting the Saturday event. “It’s exciting when another team is in town and fans are in town and there to celebrate their team. We said sure. Why not.”

Like any good team, the staff at Craft Hall seems to have a good scouting report on the visitors. Craft is known for its pizza, barbecue, and beers, though Dougherty expects to make a lot of Old Fashioned’s. She even suggested they do them a bit different in Philly, “You guys like them with a little soda water on top, right?”

As for mixing with Eagles faithful, Dougherty acknowledged Philly fans can be tough. “We definitely have a reputation, and I won’t say we aren’t spirited fans for sure. But, we have a great city. Every single game, away game, even if it doesn’t matter, we have fans from out of town and it is fun.” She said Packers fans should feel free to dress up and show their spirit, with this one word of caution, “I think, I would just try not to start an argument with any local Philadelphian in a bar.”

