MADISON — Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has declared an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin due to persistent challenges caused by severe regional winter weather across the southern and Mid-Atlanic states and its impact on the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane.

The Governor says the executive order will allow for the swift and efficient delivery of these products throughout the state.



“From coast to coast in the U.S., Winter Storm Blair has impacted residents and industries alike. This has increased demand for heating fuel and caused strain on delivering essential products across our state, including fuel for home heating, which is critical for the health and safety of folks during the Wisconsin winter,” said Governor Evers Thursday. “Getting residential heating fuel like propane and heating oil moving now to those who need it will help Wisconsinites remain safe as we continue to face cool and freezing temperatures in the coming months.”



According to the Public Service Commission’s Office of Energy Innovation, multiple suppliers report challenges such as long lines at terminals and having to drive further distances to collect needed products.



Executive Order #253 will provide a 30-day waiver of certain state and federal hours-of-service restrictions, allowing suppliers to get caught up from weather-related delays.

