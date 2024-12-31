Wisconsin’s Morning News highlighted some of the show’s favorite quotes of 2024 on Tuesday.

The highlighted quotes were said by newsmakers during the past year.

QUOTY #1 – “Mr. Mayor, tear down this mall.”

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lispki at a news conference marking the demolition of the former Northridge Mall.

QUOTY #2 – “Besides just the jokes, which are no longer funny, we no longer want to be known as Porn U.”

Interim UW Lacrosse chancellor Betsy Morgan at a hearing over whether Joe Gow should keep his job as a tenured faculty member. (Gow and his wife had posted pornography online).

QUOTY #3 – “You mean my old ass? Is that what you’re saying? Is it hard for my old ass to relate to a younger crowd? I don’t know. Probably.”

Brewers manager Pat Murphy on Wis. Morning News when he was asked if it’ll be a challenge relating to a younger generation.

QUOTY #4 – “He didn’t expect us to go more than two weeks searching for him. Well, I hate to tell you but he picked the wrong sheriff and he picked the wrong sheriff’s department.”

Green Lake County Sheriff Mark Podoll on the search for Ryan Borgwardt, the man who faked his own death and flew overseas.

QUOTY #5 – “At this point, I’m more agnostic because I’m tired of talking about this..”

Ald. Bob Bauman on the discussion whether to declare the People’s Flag as the city of Milwaukee’s official flag.

QUOTY #6 – “You can’t even look me in the face, Bauman.” “Christ..” “No.. Jesus Christ you, you mother-f$%ker.”

A Milwaukee resident arguing with Ald. Bauman during a committee meeting over the declaration of a historic district on Wisconsin Ave.

QUOTY #7 – “It’ll be an early spring everybody! YEEEAAAHH!” (followed by penguin screech)

Milwaukee County Exec. David Crowley, declaring the penguins didn’t see their shadow.

QUOTY #8 – “Wisconsin casts 94 votes for … former Wisconsinite .. former.. State… omigod..”

Gov. Evers, losing his train of thought while announcing delegate votes for VP Kamala Harris at the DNC in Chicago.

QUOTY #9 – “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets.”

Donald Trump referring to migrants in Ohio during the presidential debate with Kamala Harris.

QUOTY #10 – “¡Vai Pack Vai!”

Packers receiver Jayden Reed saying Go Pack Go in Portuguese before the Packers/Eagles Week 1 game in Brazil.