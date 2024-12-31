MADISON – An investigation is underway after a man is found unresponsive while in police custody in Madison.

At approximately 8:22 p.m. Monday, December 30th, officers with the Madison Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle theft at the Best Western on Annamark Drive. A foot chase ensued with an adult male suspect, who was taken into custody, and EMS was requested to respond.

Emergency responders conducted an on-scene evaluation of the subject and cleared the subject for transport by law enforcement to the Dane County Jail. Upon arrival at the jail, the subject was observed to be unresponsive.

The subject was transported to a local hospital where he remains. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says no weapons were discharged during this incident.

Involved law enforcement officers will be placed on administrative leave, per agency policy.

The state Department of Criminal Investigation will review the evidence and turn over the investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney’s office when the investigation concludes.

