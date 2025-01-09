WAUKESHA – A Milwaukee Public Schools employee is charged with third-degree sexual assault and child enticement for an alleged incident in a New Berlin warehouse in 2023.

38-year-old Keelyn Tyler faces the charges connected to an alleged incident in October of that year involving the child, whose mother says was being mentored by Tyler from June of 2023 until the time of the alleged incicent.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by WTMJ, the child told his sister about the incident involving Tyler, after first telling his mother he had a dream with Tyler in it. Prosecutors say on an unknown date in October of 2023, Tyler picked the kid up from school and took him to the warehouse in New Berlin at 2602 South 162nd Street that he had bought for his business.

The complaint says while the child was doing some cleaning at the property he did something to upset Tyler. He then pulled the child into the bathroom, where the assault allegedly took place, and locked the door. During an interview with investigators, the child said Tyler told him after the assault “Do you think anyone will believe you?”, after which the child became emotional and wouldn’t speak further about the incident.

The child’s mother recalled to detectives a time at the end of October 2023 where her son had been “roughed up” by Tyler, observing bruises on the child’s back before he remarked not wanting to see Tyler anymore.

A spokesperson for MPS says the district does not comment on circumstances of individual staff members. Tyler is still listed as an assistant basketball coach at Alexander Hamilton High School as of Thursday afternoon.

Tyler is currently out of custody after posting 5,000 dollars bond; he faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted of both charges.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: