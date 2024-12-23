The Green Bay Packers got the first shut out in the NFL this season as they beat the New Orleans Saints 34-0.

As has been the case, the Packers took the ball first and wasted no time driving down the field to score a touchdown. With 8:41 left in the first quarter, Jordan Love found Dontayvion Wicks for a two yard touchdown reception to put the Packers on the board first.

After forcing a Saints punt, the Packers drove 96 yards in 17 plays to make it 14-0 Packers. The Packers would go up 21-0 following Chris Brooks first career rushing touchdown late in the first half.

The Packers would have two field goals and a Emanual Wilson rushing touchdown to reach 34 points in the win.

The Packers defense forced a fumble and got an interception in the shut out.

With the win, the Packers clinched a spot in the playoffs.

The Packers travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings. Kickoff is at 3:25PM