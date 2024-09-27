MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The City of Milwaukee Health Department confirms two human cases of of West Nile virus (WNV) in Milwaukee. Several other cases have been reported in Wisconsin so far this year, leaving 2 people dead.

West Nile Virus is transmitted to humans and animals through the bite of an infected mosquito, which becomes infected after feeding on birds carrying the virus. The virus cannot be spread directly between people, animals, or from animals to humans.

The Health Department says “WNV cases in Wisconsin are most common during August and September, but the risk continues as long as mosquitoes are active, typically until the first hard frost. Other mosquito-borne illnesses, such as Jamestown Canyon virus, La Crosse encephalitis virus, or eastern equine encephalitis virus, also pose a threat during this period”.

The Centers for Disease Control says most people infected with WNV do not develop symptoms. Those who do may experience mild symptoms like fever, headache, muscle aches, rash, and fatigue. Older adults and individuals with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of serious complications.

To reduce the risk of WNV and other mosquito-borne illnesses, the Health Department recommends minimizing exposure to mosquitoes and eliminate breeding sites. The threat of WNV continues until a hard frost, defined as temperatures below 28°F for at least four consecutive hours.

Local health departments recommend the following prevention tips:

Avoid Mosquito Bites

Use insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535.

Treat clothing with permethrin before going outdoors; do not apply permethrin directly to the skin.

Reschedule outdoor activities during peak mosquito activity in the evening and early morning.

Wear long sleeves, pants, and socks to cover exposed skin.

Mosquito-Proof Your Home