ST. FRANCIS, Wis. — A student resource officer (SRO) from St. Francis is facing two felony charges for illegal surveillance of a student.

St. Francis Police say 58-year-old Dimitri Kamolov of Hartford is accused of recording a female student at St. Francis High School without her knowledge utilizing a cell phone. Administrative staff contacted police just after 1pm on September 4 once they got the report.

Kamolov, who has been a student resource officer in the St. Francis School District for four years, was immediately placed on administrative leave during the investigation. He was arrested without incident on September 24.

Image courtesy of the Milwaukee Police Department

According to the criminal complaint, Kamolov told the female student that he had 2 shirts from Brazil for her to try on in his private office. He left and drew the blinds. But as the student was changing, she noticed a cell phone propped up and recording her. She immediately reported it to the principal.

He made his initial appearance in court on September 27, and is charged with two felonies: Invade Privacy – Use Surveillance Device (Victim < 18 years old) and Attempt Capture an Intimate Representation (Victim < 18 years old). Cash bond is set at $5,000 and is ordered to have no contact with the victim or children under the age of 18. The judge denied the request to dismiss the charges, and must wear an electronic monitor. He’s due back in court for a preliminary hearing on October 3.

St. Francis Police also state that they’ve begun the process of termination for Kamolov. He has been with the police department for 31 years.