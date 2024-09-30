MILWAUKEE — After missing the last two weeks due to an MCL sprain suffered in the season opener on September 6th, Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love returned under center Sunday in front of another sold-out Lambeau Field. He had a strong performance, throwing for 389 yards and completing 32 of 54 pass attempts, along with four touchdowns. However, the day wasn’t without its downsides, as Love also threw three interceptions, including a costly one late in the fourth quarter, essentially putting the game on ice.

On Monday, Steve Scaffidi and Brandon Sneide took a deep dive into the details of the loss, sharing their initial takeaways from the team’s NFC North defeat.

“I’m not as upset as I thought I would be with the loss.”

With this defeat, the Packers fell to a record of 2-2, while Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings continued to silence their doubters, winning their fourth straight game to remain undefeated at 4-0.

The Packers will look to bounce back next week with a trip out west to face the Rams in Los Angeles.

Steve Scaffidi and Brandon Sneide will continue to dissect each Packers game every week, providing expert insights and analysis.