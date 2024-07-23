MILWAUKEE – The summer blockbuster Twisters is storming the box office, following a stellar $80-million opening weekend.

“I loved it!” Storm Team 4 chief meteorologist Brian Niznansky told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “I thought it was great. It’s not going to be an Oscar winning movie, but it’s what you’d expect it to be.”

Niznansky, who himself has chased a tornado, appreciated the producers’ attempt to incorporate accurate weather terminology and the National Weather Service into the film.

“They did a good job of balancing Hollywood with (reality),” Niznansky explained. “There are some scientific chops to it.”

But despite that, Niz was quick to reiterate that this is just a movie.

“There are still far fetched visual things going on.”

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:

LISTEN: Pancake Breakfast Special: WTMJ’s untold stories at the RNC