WAUKESHA – Wednesday marks a big day in Waukesha.

A groundbreaking is scheduled at Grede Park for the Waukesha Parade Memorial. Six people were killed when a man drove his SUV through the Holiday Parade in November 2021. Scores of others were hurt.

The city commissioned a group of citizens to design a memorial.

“The plan was to involve the community and I think we accomplished that,” Mayor Shawn Reilly told WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News on Wednesday. “It was really important (to have more people involved) than just the common council. We (also) have a lot of contractors donating their services.”

A ribbon cutting is planned for November 21st, 2024, the three year anniversary of the attack.

“It’s a tight construction schedule (but) I’m very confident we’ll have a ribbon cutting (on the 3-year anniversary),” Reilly said.

The event at Grede Park starts at 5pm Tuesday.

