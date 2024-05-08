MILWAUKEE — Iconic rapper, actor and media personality Snoop Dogg is coming to Wisconsin this summer to headline the Potawatomi Amplified Concert Series.

As announced by Potawatomi Casino Hotel, Snoop Dogg is performing on June 15, 2024, at their outdoor concert venue just west of the casino at the former Cargill lot with an expected capacity of 4,800 fans. Tickets for this event go on sale starting at 10:00 a.m. CST on Friday, May 10.

In addition to the concert itself, food and beer trucks will be available on-site along with alcoholic beverages available for those who purchase a drink wristband. They advise that concertgoers leave their vehicles in the PCH parking structure with VIP parking and rideshare lanes also made available specifically for this event.

“2024 will be one of the most exciting summers the city has experienced, and we wanted to give the people of Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin one more reason to visit Potawatomi Casino,” said Dominic Ortiz, CEO of PCH. “We are rolling out Potawatomi Amplified, the temporary venue, to host three summer and early fall concerts, and we think people will be really excited when they hear the names we plan to announce.”

Two more Potawatomi Amplified Concert Series headliners will be announced at a later date for July and August.

Snoop Dogg has been immortalized in the rap game for longer than many active rap artists have been alive with many of his hits spanning decades expected to be performed live for a Wisconsin audience.

ENTERTAINMENT HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

