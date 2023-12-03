WAUKESHA – Two years after the tragic incident where six people died and 62 were injured after Darrell Brooks drove his car through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, there is still a lot of joy and cheer at this year’s parade this past Sunday.

Ascension Wisconsin Hospital’s Candy Land-themed float embodied the positive atmosphere of the parade.

“I’m the Candy King!” CEO Dan Gell said. “[Everyone] making it fun-spirited while still remembering those that were impacted by the tragedy a couple of years ago… Just enjoying the colorful lights and people. The energy’s just great. Glad to be here.”

Many different organizations participated in the parade, including TMJ4’s Storm Chaser crew, the Dancing Grannies, Senior Moments Performance Group, and House of Hebron.

Executive Director of House of Hebron Kathleen Fisher told WTMJ she loves being in the parade.

“It’s just nice to be here. Everyone cares about each other. There’s so many great organizations and businesses. We’re all just looking out for each other,” she said. “Everyone has smiles on their faces. It’s just good to be a part of it.”

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow was also there to enjoy the festivities and be with the strong Waukesha community.

“The resiliency the community has, the love they have for each other… You get organizations that step up and are there for everyone. It’s just fun to see.” he said.

Farrow has participated in the parade since 2013 and headed the parade two years ago when the incident happened. He said he went back to help people when the tragedy happened.

He’s glad the community can participate in this event two years later.

“It’s a great way to kick off the holiday season. A lot of happy faces [I saw] walking along already. So everyone out there Merry Christmas.” Farrow said.

