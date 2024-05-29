OAK CREEK – A now former employee of the KinderCare childcare facility in Oak Creek has been arrested after cocaine was discovered in the system of a one-year-old.

According to the criminal complaint, a urine toxicology report at Children’s Hospital on May 15th found cocaine in the urine of the child. A subsequent search of the Oak Creek KinderCare on South Howell Avenue May 22nd found a backpack with identifying documents for Passion Elizabeth Watson inside, along with a clear baggie that contained a small amount of white powder and white powder residue, believed to be cocaine.

Watson admitted to investigators to using cocaine socially, but denied knowledge of the baggie of cocaine being inside of her backpack. Watson said she did not know how the child could have been exposed, but stated that it was a possibility that he was exposed to the cocaine from her.

Watson faces up to one year in jail and 5,000 dollars in fines if convicted of possession of cocaine on or near certain places.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:

LISTEN: Wisconsin’s Morning News: What’s next for Act 10