MILWAUKEE – Executive Director of the Milwaukee Election Commission Claire Woodall is being replaced with her deputy Paulina Gutiérrez, the mayor’s office confirms to WTMJ.

“Paulina’s integrity and capabilities are ideally suited to this position. She will lead the office at an important juncture when public scrutiny of the work of the department will be extremely high,” Mayor Johnson said. “I have confidence in her, and I will make certain the department has the resources it needs to fulfill its duties.”

The news comes after one of Woodall’s former employees Kimberly Zapata was convicted in March of felony misconduct in public office and 3 misdemeanors for ordering absentee military ballots under fake names ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, and less than six months ahead of the November general election. Zapata was sentenced Thursday to one year of probation and a $3,000 fine.

RELATED: Former Milwaukee election official Kimberly Zapata gets probation, fine

Gutiérrez has held management positions previously in state and local government. She is a graduate of Alverno College and earned a master of arts degree from Marquette University.

The Mayor is also naming Jim Bohl to serve as city Innovation Director, while Jordan Primakow is the Mayor’s nominee to lead Intergovernmental Relations as Legislative Liaison Director, and former seventh-district Alderman Khalif Rainey is the Mayor’s choice to be Director of the Office of African American Affairs.

The appointment of Gutiérrez, as well as the other nominated officials will require Common Council confirmation.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: