RACINE, Wis. – Two people are recovering after a forklift accident in Racine, leading to Flight for Life helicopters being deployed.

The accident happened Wednesday, May 29 around 10am. The South Shore Fire Department and Mount Pleasant Police got a report from the Case IH Racine plant at 2701 Oakes Road in Racine of a tractor that had trapped 2 people.

By the time officers arrived, the workers were trapped under the forks of a fork lift that had fallen on them. The forks were raised by the time officers arrived on scene.

The individuals had significant injuries to their lower extremities. The South Shore Fire Department started life-saving measures. The individuals were eventually taken by Flight for Life helicopters to Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee.

Their injuries are said to be critical but not life threatening at this time. The investigation is ongoing.