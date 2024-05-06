MILWAUKEE, WI – A Milwaukee Police officer was shot in the leg late Sunday during Cinco de Mayo festivities on Milwaukee’s south side.
Around 10:52pm, officers were deployed on foot in the area South Cesar Chavez Drive and West Scott Street for Cinco de Mayo when a suspect fired shots, subsequently striking an officer. Officers did not return fire and no one else was struck.
The officer, a 29-year-old male with over one year of service, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Milwaukee Police have three people in custody and recovered two firearms on the scene; however, additional information is still being sought.
