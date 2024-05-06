MILWAUKEE – One person is dead after a multi-county police chase side reaching speeds over 145 miles per hour ends with officers firing shots on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

The incident started as a child abuse investigation in Slinger, during which a suspect fled police in a blue minivan and led Germantown officers on a chase ending in Milwaukee at 107th and Good Hope.

The suspect then fled on foot, before authorities say he threatened suicide-by-police and then “engaged with police” leading to multiple shots fired by a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputy.

A knife was recovered on the scene; Brookfield Police are leading the investigation.

