MILWAUKEE – A brewery and restaurant in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood has abruptly closed their doors just weeks after celebrating their ninth anniversary.

Company Brewing announced on social media Tuesday they would be closing their doors effective immediately. Both Company’s Facebook and Instagram accounts have since been deactivated.

Company took over the space in 2015, serving as the third brewery on the corner of Center and Fratney Streets after Onopa Brewing Company and Stonefly Brewing, respectively.

Some former customers replying to Company’s post expressed frustration at the sudden nature of the closure:

WTMJ has reached out to Company owner George Bregar for comment.

