OSHKOSH – Homes are being evacuated southwest of Oshkosh after an ethanol tanker rolled over into a ditch overnight.

The accident occurred around 1:45 this morning on Highway 91 between Oakwood Road and Clairville Road.

At this time there does not appear to be a leak, but out of extra caution, authorities have told some nearby residences to evacuated, and have closed that stretch of the highway for the next several hours.

This is a developing story; more information will be provided it becomes available.