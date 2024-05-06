MADISON – The tent encampments on the UW-Madison and UW-Milwaukee campuses will come down, vowed the head of the UW System.

“We have encampments which are unlawful. Full Stop,” Jay Rothman, the Universities of Wisconsin president, told WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News. “Those encampments ultimately have to come down.”

Rothman wouldn’t comment on when the tents could be removed.

UW faculty and staff were also expected to rally in support of the protestors on Monday afternoon.

“The faculty and staff have the same First Amendment rights as the students,” Rothman said. “As long as they exercise (those rights)

in a lawful manner, that is something we will certainly protect.”

