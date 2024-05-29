MILWAUKEE — The annual UPAF Ride For the Arts, presented by Miller Lite again features an opportunity for cyclists to bike the Hoan, over and over again if they like.

“The Hoan Bridge is absolutely the biggest draw. It is the only recreational event that uses the Hoan every year,” said Communications Coordinator Katie Korek.

Since 1981 riders have raised nearly $8 million in support of the United Performing Arts Fund. The event this year features several different courses, the longest is a loop that takes riders from Lake Park to Cudahy and back. The 20-mile course includes a round trip over the Hoan.

“We absolutely have those hardcore cyclists,” Korek told Wisconsin’s Morning News. “This is one of the first rides of the cycling season so they kind of use this as a warm-up for all the other races they have going forward, but it’s also perfect for the whole family. There are people who bring tricycles over the Hoan Bridge.”

If that’s a bit much, shorter ride options are available, including the “Arts Path” which takes riders on a roll through Lakeshore State Park on a 1.5-mile course.

UPAF Fest runs throughout the Ride on the Summerfest grounds. It features live entertainment from UPAF member groups, arts activities for kids, and refreshments. It’s free to attend and open to everyone, including those not participating in the Ride.

The Ride for the Arts is UPAF’s single largest fundraiser every year. Korek says it’s important to support the arts, even if you’re not one to go to a lot shows:

“The performing arts drive our economy. They create jobs. They attract tourism. They have all these great features to them beyond just what’s on the stage.”

Registration for the ride is open, even on the day of the event. It’s Sunday, June 2. For more information, click here.

