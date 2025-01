MILWAUKEE — Police are still searching for 11-year-old Gabriella Frier-Lee.

She was last seen near 35th St. and Cherry St. on Monday, Jan. 6.

Frier-Lee is five feet, four inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a Looney Tunes-themed winter jacket.

Gabriella should be on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.