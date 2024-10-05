GREEN BAY – After days of uncertainty related to Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs, the team provided some clarity Saturday by placing the third-year wideout on the reserve/suspended list one day before their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

The team cited “conduct detrimental to the team” as the reason for the one-game suspension.

“Unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to suspend Romeo for this week’s game,” said Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst Saturday. “His decisions and actions during the week negatively impacted the team and required us to take this action. While we are certainly disappointed, we are confident that we will be able to move forward in a positive manner. Romeo is a valuable member of our team and we look forward to welcoming him back next week.”

Doubs and his agent have not responded to requests for comment regarding the suspension.

Doubs had missed two days of practices in the week leading up to Saturday’s suspension, and had been listed as “doubtful” for Sunday’s game as of Friday. So far in 2024, the receiver has recorded 12 catches for 169 yards but has yet to score a touchdown.

The team will now be done arguably their two best receivers for Sunday, after Christian Watson sprained his ankle in last weekend’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings; Watson was listed as “doubtful” on the team’s latest injury report.

In corresponding moves Saturday, the Packers signed cornerback Robert Rochell from the practice squad to the active roster and elevated fullback Andrew Beck to the active roster for gameday.

NBC Sports is reporting that the NFL will fine Packers Coach Matt LaFleur $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct. LaFleur’s fine was reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.



The NFL fined #Packers coach Matt LaFleur $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct last week, per sources.



CBS showed LaFleur repeatedly trying to call timeout before coming onto the field. Officials flagged him, and now he gets fined on top of it.



pic.twitter.com/iOhXQf8mGD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 5, 2024

The Packers will face the LA Rams at Sofi Stadium on Sunday, October 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25pm CST.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: