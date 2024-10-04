MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say one person is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after an officer-involved shooting on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

The incident happened just after 8:30am near 68th and Capitol on Milwaukee’s northwest side. As officers arrived, three victims were fleeing the house from the second-story porch. A 33-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The suspect then came out onto the second-story porch armed with a gun. Officers commanded him to drop the gun, but he refused. An officer fired at the suspect, and then he retreated inside.

Milwaukee police tactical teams tried to communicate with the suspect from outside, eventually entering the home when he failed to respond. They found the 33-year-old male suspect dead of a gunshot wound with his gun nearby. The original of the gunshot wound is under investigation. No one else was injured in the shooting.

The officer who fired is a 28-year-old man with three years on the force. He’s being placed on administrative leave per department protocol.