MILWAUKEE – Workers at Miller Brewing in Milwaukee have taken to the picket line after members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers say contract negotiations with Miller’s parent company Molson-Coors have failed.

Around 40 brewery machinists have walked off the job, demanding better work-life balance and updated insurance policies.

“We’re just trying to get fair contract communications so we can work together with the company and get on the same page,” says striking machinist Jose Flores. The 20-plus-year veteran at the brewery says updates on contract talks with the picket line has been limited since the strike began Wednesday.

Most of the hourly employees at the Milwaukee plant are represented by Brewery Workers Local 9 and the IAMAW. So far the strike is limited to just the machinists, and it’s possible that could remain the case due to other union’s contracts.

“But it’s always good to have support from every avenue of people who just want fair work processes” adds Flores.

Molson-Coors Chief Communications Officer Adam Collins released the following statement to WTMJ Thursday:

We’ve made a competitive offer that exceeds local-market rates for similar unionized roles and we’re hopeful for a resolution that benefits everyone. In the meantime, we don’t expect an impact to the availability of our products at retail.

During marches up and down State Street in the Miller Valley, brewery tour groups continued as scheduled and traffic was not impacted.

