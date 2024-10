WASHINGTON DC — The White House confirms that President Joe Biden will return to Milwaukee on October 8, 2024.

The administration says the President’s visit will focus on the Biden-Harris Administration’s progress replacing lead pipes and creating good-paying jobs.

The President’s visit comes after Vice President Harris campaigned with former US Representative Liz Cheney at Ripon College.

Former President Trump will hold a rally at the Dodge County Airport in Juneau on Sunday.