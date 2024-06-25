MILWAUKEE — The 2024 NBA Draft kicks off from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday night, and the Milwaukee Bucks have a world of possibilities ahead of them. With a long list of prospects evaluated during the course of the year, and dozens of players reportedly worked out, GM Jon Horst has a chance to improve the Bucks’ roster immediately while still improving the team’s long-term outlook.

However, nothing is certain on draft night and the team will consider all its options as they look to build a contending rotation around its superstar duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. So without further adieu…

Who did the Milwaukee Bucks show interest in leading into the 2024 NBA Draft?

The Bucks’ scouting and front-office staff have been hard at work evaluating the 2024 NBA Draft pool for players who both fit the mold of their culture and could potentially contribute to winning basketball early in their careers.

With that being the case, most NBA teams do not publicly report which players they are working out ahead of the draft. In this instance, Hoops Hype has compiled a list of players who’ve worked out for each team based on reputable reporting and their own sources. Take these with a grain of salt as the team has not confirmed all of these workouts themselves.

Jared McCain, Duke, SG, Freshman

Zach Edey, Purdue, C, Senior

Kel’el Ware, Indiana, C, Sophomore

Tyler Kolek, Marquette, PG, Senior

Ryan Dunn, Virginia, PF, Sophomore

Jaylon Tyson, California, SF, Junior

Pacome Dadiet, Ratiopharm Ulm, SF

Cam Christie, Minnesota, SG, Freshman

Dillon Jones, Weber St., SF, Junior

Juan Nunez, Ratiopharm Ulm, PG

Keshad Johnson, Arizona, PF, Senior

Oso Ighodaro, Marquette, C, Senior

Trentyn Flowers, Adelaide 36ers, SF

Tristen Newton, UConn, PG, Senior

Philip Alston, Loyola Chicago, SF, Senior

DJ Burns, North Carolina St., PF, Senior

Clarence Daniels, New Hampshire, SF, Senior

Mohamed Diarra, North Carolina St., C, Junior

Quinn Ellis, Aquila Basket Trento, PG

Tristan Enaruna, Cleveland St., SF, Senior

Jack Gohlke, Oakland, SG, Senior

Sam Griffin, Wyoming, PG, Senior

David Jones, Memphis, SF, Senior

Amari Kelly, George Mason, PF, Senior

Josh Oduro, Providence, PF, Senior

Drew Pember, UNC Asheville, PF, Senior

Noah Penda, JA Vichy, SF

Babacar Sane, G League Ignite, SF

Mark Sears, Alabama, PG, Senior

Langston Terry, Lithia Springs HS, SG

Nae’Qwan Tomlin, Memphis, SF, Senior

Trey Townsend, Oakland, PF, Senior

Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin, PF, Senior

Jaylin Williams, Auburn, PF, Senior

Notice any trends? Of the current college players listed, there are only two freshman, two sophomores and three juniors. The remaining 20 players, excluding those who played overseas or took alternative routes like the G League or developmental programs, are seniors. This signals the Bucks’ priorities of drafting an experienced, mature player who can help contribute early in their careers versus younger, developmental projects.

Of the players who reportedly worked out for the Milwaukee Bucks, only seven are listed as guards. 16 are considered forwards and four are considered centers. Ultimately, it appears the Bucks are seeking immediate frontcourt depth with enough playing experience to translate their skills early into their careers.

Who is being mocked to Milwaukee in the 2024 NBA Draft?

Experts around the league are hard at work analyzing the 2024 NBA Draft and predicting which players could fall to each team on draft night. These are the most recent picks for the Milwaukee Bucks from those who’ve been analyzing this draft class all year round.

Far and away, the most popular pick in mock drafts is Kel’el Ware — a sophomore center who transferred to Indiana after a year at UT-Austin. The No. 7 ranked high school recruit of 2022 by 247 Sports and No. 8 by ESPN, Ware has been the center of attention for most of his young basketball career. Ware averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game in 30 games for the Hoosiers this season.

Are the Milwaukee Buck guaranteed to pick in the 2024 NBA Draft?

Simply put, no. With $206.8 million in total cap allocations, per Spotrac, the Milwaukee Bucks are in a precarious situation financially that will restrict their ability to make certain trades and roster moves this offseason. With that being the case, draft night provides a great opportunity for GM Jon Horst to make roster moves using current contracts and draft assets to build around his core.

With this being the case, the Milwaukee Bucks may opt to attach one or more draft picks to either move up in the draft or attach pick(s) to a player in order to bring in a win-now type of rotation piece.

ESPN NBA Analyst, Brian Windhorst stated on First Take that there are “rumblings” Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers might be looking “for a change or two to some of their core pieces.”

Furthermore, Hoops Hype’s Michael Scotto reported that not only is the team willing to trade the 23rd pick, but “rival executives have also come away with the sense that Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton are available on the trade market if Milwaukee can make a notable win-now upgrade.” Crucially, Scotto clarified that nothing has come of potential trade discussions surrounding the two Bucks mainstays.

Last, but certainly not least, Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer also reported that the Milwaukee Bucks are gauging interest in a Brook Lopez trade ahead of the draft.

Clearly, nothing has come from these rumors to date, but it remains a possibility that Horst and the Bucks’ leadership could make some noteworthy changes in an attempt to reshape the roster for immediate title contention – even if it means moving on from core members of this team.

Round One of the 2024 NBA Draft will begin at 7:00 p.m. CST on Wednesday, June 26th. You can tune into the first round via 620 WTMJ’s sister station, ESPN Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS HEADLINES VIA 620 WTMJ — HOME OF THE BUCKS:

READ: “Never in my wildest imagination” — Doc Rivers talks return to Milwaukee, challenges joining Bucks