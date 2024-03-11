UPDATE at 2:15 p.m. CST on March 11, 2024: Hours after signing running back Josh Jacobs, the Green Bay Packers informed running back Aaron Jones they’d be releasing him. The 29-year-old will become one of the hottest names on the NFL free agency market.

As reported by Adam Schefter on Monday afternoon, Jones will be exiting Green Bay after seven seasons. He finishes his Packers career with 5,940 career rushing yards.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further details are revealed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Star running back Josh Jacobs is leaving the Las Vegas Raiders to join the Green Bay Packers next season, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The details of the contract are unclear at this point, but Jacobs is coming off a season in which he surpassed 1,100 scrimmage yards in only 13 games played. The year prior, Jacobs reached 1,653 rushing yards to lead the entire NFL in rushing yards.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

