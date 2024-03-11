Princess Kate Middleton apologized Monday for releasing an ‘edited’ photograph of her family.

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2024

After it was released over the weekend, fans were quick to point out the ‘errors’ spotted in the picture. But questions remain over *why* Middleton would have doctored the photo, and whether or not it matters.

“What did she do (differently) than what we all do with our pictures?” WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano asked on Wisconsin’s Morning News. “What’s Instagram for? Moms and dads doctor up photos all the time.”

That may be true, but co-host Erik Bilstad said this was larger than a run-of-the-mill social media post.

“I’m glad an agency like the Associated Press would say no (to publishing the photo),” said co-host Erik Bilstad. “There’s something not right.”

Vitrano agreed and said the Palace should’ve known better better.

“You know this is going to be scrutinized,” he said. “These news agencies…are not a conduit. They have to evaluate (every published photo). The larger issue is (creating) mistrust. What happens next time? What if its something more important (than a family photo).”

