WAUWATOSA – As reckless driving continues to wreak havoc on roads and freeways across Milwaukee County, a new tool aims to paint a better picture of where crashes are happening, which could lead to more informed policy decisions.

The county’s Department of Transportation Monday unveiled a new vehicle crash dashboard, which will contain data on vehicular crash hot spots in the Greater Milwaukee Area and collision trends. The dashboard is a collaboration between community and county partners as part of a three-year plan to improve traffic safety.

The homepage for Milwaukee County’s new vehicle collision dashboard. Tabs on the left can be altered to show specific crash data. March 11, 2024

The dashboard is one component of the Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Taskforce, incorporated over a year ago.

The dashboard is the first phase of a three-part plan to reach Milwaukee County’s goal of zero deaths on all roadways in Milwaukee County by 2028. The second phase of the project will identify crash hot spots, while the third will draft policy recommendations based on the data received.

“This dashboard’s going to help us move a little bit closer to that goal, and help us deploy innovative and data-driven strategies all across Milwaukee County to keep drivers, bicyclists, transit riders, and pedestrians safe” said County Executive David Crowley.

To date, there have been four fatal crashes in Milwaukee County in 2024

Milwaukee City Engineer Kevin Muhs says the dashboard will be used by the city to identify which traffic calming projects are working, and where things need improvement.

You can access the dashboard here.

