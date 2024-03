A WTMJ Johnson & Son’s Paving Time-Saver Traffic Alert: the right lane of I-94 eastbound in the Stadium Interchange is closed after police executed a pit maneuver on a fleeing vehicle:

At least six squad cars are on the scene; early reports indicate a pit maneuver was executed by authorities and an arrest was made.

Milwaukee WI – I-94 East near Stadium – Hales Corners was in pursuit on the freeway after vehicle fled from them. PIT was initiated on the freeway and now they have 3 suspects at gunpoint. #Pursuit #PIT #USFiR — USFiR2015 (@USFiR2015) March 11, 2024

This is a developing story; more information will be added as it becomes available.