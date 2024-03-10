RACINE – A group of organizers attempting to recall Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says they plan to submit enough signatures to force a recall election on Monday.

The “Recall Vos” campaign is set to present a substantial collection of signatures to the Wisconsin Election Commission Monday at 11:30am. The WEC had previously given the organizers a Monday afternoon deadline to have enough signatures in their office. 25 percent of the total number of votes for governor in 2022 in Vos’ old district, or nearly 7,000 signatures, are required to trigger a recall election.

“The people of Racine County have spoken. With more than 10,000 signatures on our recall petition, they’ve said it loud and clear: they’re tired of the status quo and demand new representation” said organizer Matt Snorek Sunday.

Vos has previously called the recall “a waste of time, resources and effort.”

