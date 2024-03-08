MILWAUKEE — 620 WTMJ has been a staple of news, talk, sports, traffic and weather for Wisconsin radio listeners for nearly a century. None of that would be possible without the incredible women who work hard for our team both behind the scenes and on the air.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Kristin Brey welcomed a group of incredible women onto Spanning the State to discuss their roles, how 620 WTMJ has evolved over the years and what they aspire to achieve next in their careers here. Can’t access the video in your browser? Click here for the full segment.

Featured in this segment were Sandy Maxx (What’s On Tap), Jessica Tighe (Wisconsin’s Midday News), Debbie Lazaga (Traffic), Julia Fello (Wisconsin’s Afternoon News) & Tiff Pua (News Director).

“There wasn’t a single show being hosted by a woman on WTMJ [during my first stint here]. Fast forward to today, almost half of our lineup has a female host,” Kristin Brey said. “Not to be cheesy, and I didn’t know until this morning that I wanted to do this with all of you, but I had a reflection as I got my baby girl dressed that this is not nothing, and I might be a sap for feeling like that, but I wanted to acknowledge that this is a big deal that we have this many women on air now on this historic station.”

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8th each year as a day to reflect on all that women have overcome and celebrate the impacts they make on our lives, cultures, societies and communities.

It’s also a day to highlight the ongoing battles that women face for gender equality, reproductive rights and targeted violence.

Don’t forget to take a moment and acknowledge the women who’ve made an impact on your life today.

