MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery.

It happened Sunday May 12th, at approximately 12:38 a.m., near 19th and National Avenue.

Suspect #1 is described as a African American male with a dark complextion. He was wearing a black balaclava, a black long sleeve shirt, gray jeans, and black and red shoes. He was armed with two handguns.

Suspect #2 is described as a African American male with a light complexion, a thin mustache, short twisties or dreads, and has a large gap between his upper front teeth, He was wearing a black sweatshirt, blue ripped jeans, black and gray shoes.

The suspects took currency at gunpoint and fled on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360.

