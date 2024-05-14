MILWAUKEE — 620 WTMJ and Good Karma Brands are proud to grow their footprint in Wisconsin’s wide world of arts and culture by expanding ‘What’s on Tap with Sandy Maxx‘ from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every weekday.

“What’s on Tap” launched in November of 2023 with a focus on arts, culture, and creativity around Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin. The show has served as a regular showcase for community organizations including the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts and Milwaukee Film and featured interviews with filmmakers David Zucker and John Ridley.

“Along with discovering interesting stories ranging from crafting specialty beers to going behind the scenes of a Bob Uecker documentary, I’m learning there is a genuine appetite for positive news,” Maxx said. “I’m thrilled to have more time to share stories and connect people with what is happening culturally and creatively in our state.”

The expansion of “What’s On Tap” rounds out a roster overhaul on the station that debuted in February. In addition to a shift in roles for Steve Scaffidi, Greg Matzek & Brian Noonan, WTMJ added veteran journalists Jessica Tighe & Julia Fello, radio and social media personality Kristin Brey, and civic leader Jeff Sherman to its daily lineup.

“As WTMJ continues its evolution as a news and information station, highlighting arts and culture has become a major part of what we do,” says Mike Spaulding, assistant program director for 620 WTMJ. “Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin regularly punches above its weight when it comes to live entertainment, and we are lucky to have someone like Sandy leading the charge.”

Click here to visit the What’s On Tap page for podcasts, articles and the most recent episodes of the program.

