WISCONSIN — March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. In an effort to spread awareness of the damaging effects of gambling addiction, the Wisconsin Lottery announced a partnership with the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Gary Kohn is a spokesperson for the Wisconsin Lottery, and says they hope to be “good stewards” of the gaming community: “We want people to understand that buying lottery tickets is supposed to be fun and entertaining. We want people to find help, should they need help.”

Southeast Wisconsin is fruitful when it comes to opportunities to gamble, from Potawatomi Casino to professional sports teams. Executive Director of the Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling Rose Blozinski says there is nothing wrong with gambling, as long as it is done safely.

“If fifty dollars is your limit then don’t take a credit card,” Blozinski said. “Set up a time limit, go for an hour and then go home. Put your money in one pocket and everything you win in the other. When your first pocket is empty, go home.”

Blozinski said harmful habits can quickly develop in people who are susceptible to a gambling addiction, and there are specific signs to watch out for.

“It’s (the gambling addiction) affecting other areas of life, they may be depressed,” Blozinski said. “Maybe they will borrow money when before they did not have financial difficulties.”

Blozinski specifically advised against gambling to make a living or cheer oneself up when having a bad day. If there is a loved one in your life who is struggling with a gambling addiction, resources for approaching the issue are on the WCPG website.

Kohn added the partnership with the WCPG is one of many campaigns to encourage responsible gambling, and the Wisconsin Lottery hopes help is available for any who need it.

“We work on different initiatives where we try to make sure information is available; whether it is printing on the back of our tickets or circulating posters at one of our 3,700 retailers, or using social media to promote the resources that are available for people who may need to seek treatment,” Kohn said.

Information on problem gambling is also available on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ website.