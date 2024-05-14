MADISON – The State Supreme Court is considering a lawsuit on whether ballot drop boxes can be used ahead of the November presidential election.

“The question before the High Court is not whether the boxes are a good idea or a bad idea,” WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano explained on Wis. Morning News. “The question is a matter of law, regardless of what you think (of ballot boxes). It’s about who gets to decide (to install them).”

COVID prompted the Wisconsin Election Commission to loosen rules on absentee ballots drop boxes. The idea of putting up boxes wasn’t a thing until the 2020 elections, Vitrano said. The boxes were then deemed illegal following a SCOWis ruling in 2022.

“The high court didn’t rule (drop boxes) aren’t fair (in 2022),” Vitrano explained. “They ruled that state law doesn’t outline rules or uses for ballot drop boxes, thus they are not legal.”

A new ruling on the matter is expected this summer.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: