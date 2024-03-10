TOWN OF DOVER, Wis. — An Apple watch alert saves a woman following a car crash in Kasasville, WI a little after midnight on Sunday.

TMJ4 News reported a pickup truck crashing into two trees around 12:30am. First responders were first alerted of the crash by an automated Apple Watch Severe Crash Notification. Kansasville Fire and Rescue found the vehicle about 50 feet from the road, and the woman driver of the truck was found a short distance from the vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation has been handed over to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.