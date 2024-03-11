LOS ANGELES – The film Oppenheimer was the big winner of the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

“It felt like a crowning moment (for director Christopher Nolan),” OnMilwaukee.com’s Matt Mueller told Wis. Morning News on Monday. “It did feel like a ‘Congratulations Christopher Nolan, you are officially a Spielberg. (You are now) a massive name in Hollywood.'”

“(Nolan) turned a black-and-white WWII scientist movie into one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.”

It's amazing how much this show has improved over the past hour. Rough start, but it's really become a fun time #Oscars — Matthew Mueller (@aManAboutFilm) March 11, 2024

Mueller felt the show finally hit its rhythm after a ‘flat’ first hour. He questioned the logic of host Jimmy Kimmel criticizing the nominated films during his monologue.

“Why are we making fun of the movies we are rewarding?,” Mueller asked. “At the Grammy’s, you don’t have Trevor Noah saying ‘Justin Bieber sucks, am I right?'”

Among the highlights, Mueller pointed to Ryan Gosling’s show-stopping “I’m Just Ken” performance, John Cena’s streak attempt, and John Mulaney’s rant before giving out the Oscar for Achievement in Sound.

John Mulaney had a very strong opinion on who should have won this year's Oscar for Best Picture: 1989's "Field of Dreams."#Oscars#Oscars2024https://t.co/ELiEnJ0e4g pic.twitter.com/L0UJ2N7eQi — ABC News (@ABC) March 11, 2024

The show was similar to that of this year’s Super Bowl, Mueller laughed.

“The first three quarters were terrible, but then it turned into the greatest Super Bowl (ever).”

Got 17/23 right on my #Oscars predictions tonight. And a lot of the ones I got wrong, I'm happy to be. The show tonight really found its rhythm and I can't be mad at a night where OPPENHEIMER, POOR THINGS and THE ZONE OF INTEREST are the big winners. — Matthew Mueller (@aManAboutFilm) March 11, 2024

