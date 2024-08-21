MILWAUKEE – The Brew City is once again in the national spotlight as day three of the Democratic National Convention gets underway in the Windy City.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is set to make an appearance in Chicago later today. This comes on the heels of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris attending a watch party at Fiserv Forum during night two of the convention. But what exactly will Johnson’s appearance consist of?

“It’s not like a superhero origin story like Bruce Wayne going with his parents down Crime Alley,” Johnson told Wisconsin’s Midday News. “It’s more of a baton passing between myself and another mayor and introducing another package that the DNC has planned.”

Johnson’s role in the DNC demonstrates yet another way Milwaukee, and the swing state of Wisconsin, plays into the outcome of this year’s presidential election. Even further, the Mayor embraces the importance of voters in the Badger State.

“Whoever wins Wisconsin is likely to win the White House,” Johnson said.

Johnson also said his team asked for him to be part of the convention, as is the norm for filling roles at large-scale political events. Regardless of what the extent of his role will be, the Mayor told Wisconsin’s Midday News that he’s certain of one thing:

“It’s going to be one of [the] things I remember the rest of my life, for sure.”

The theme for day three of the DNC is “A Fight for our Freedoms”. The Democratic Party will look to keep the momentum going, with the Democratic vice-presidential hopeful Tim Walz headlining the third night of speakers. He’ll be joined by former President Bill Clinton, former House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi, and the Secretary of Defense, Pete Buttigieg.

