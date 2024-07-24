The Green Bay Packers could have a new look in 2024.
In a new Madden 25 teaser video, it appears to show an alternate road Packers uniform which includes white helmets. The Packers blog, AcmePackingCompany.com, took a screen capture of the video. Check the video below at 4:45.
Other Packers blogs are creating mock-ups of what it looks like. Click here to check out the photo from PackersWire.
Should the Packers add a white helmet alternative in 2024? https://t.co/gNqXndyOPZ pic.twitter.com/ghHIMoxykw— The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) July 24, 2024
A white helmet would be something different, and…. who knows, contemporary?
“Part of me would love to see the Packers try something fun and futuristic,” Jason Wilde, of Wilde & Tausch, told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Wednesday. “I know they have a rich history, but it would be fun to see them do something looking into the future and trying something new.”
