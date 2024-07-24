BEI:

CHICAGO (AP) — Brice Turang drove in the only run the Milwaukee Brewers needed in Tuesday night’s 1-0 shutout of the Chicago Cubs.

Trevor Megill worked the ninth for his 20th save and made a winner of Elvis Peguero (6-3), the second of four Milwaukee relievers.

Jameson Taillon (7-5) worked the first 7 1/3 innings for Chicago, but left after giving up a pair of singles. Julian Merryweather, fresh off the injured list, came on to give up Turang’s two-out grounder that put the Brewers ahead for good.

The Cubs loaded the bases in the eighth against Jared Koenig but came up empty after the left-hander got pinch-hitter David Bote to fly out.

Colin Rea went the first five innings for the Brewers, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out eight. He loaded the bases in the second but escaped by inducing an inning-ending groundout.

Taillon, seeking a win in his fourth straight start, allowed four hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Nico Hoerner had a pair of hits for the Cubs.

The game began almost 90 minutes late after a quick but lighting-heavy thunderstorm swept through the city.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: All-Star OF Christian Yelich left in the sixth with back tightness. … Koenig took a Nico Hoerner grounder off the back of his right thigh in the eighth but stayed on the mound after a visit from the training staff.

UP NEXT

The Cubs send LHP Justin Steele (2-4, 3.07 ERA) to the mound for Wednesday afternoon’s series finale. Milwaukee has not yet named a starter.