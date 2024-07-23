MILWAUKEE – With Vice President Kamala Harris now the presumed democratic nominee for president, some republicans have suggested filing lawsuits to block anyone other than Pres. Biden from being on the ballot. But the likelihood of a successful lawsuit in Wisconsin are low, according to a conservative Milwaukee lawyer.

“I don’t think there is much of an issue here,” Rick Esenberg told WTMJ’s Political Power Hour on Tuesday. “Wisconsin law is pretty clear. It provides that the nominee for president and vice president are whoever (is selected at the convention). The democrats are going to hold their convention, they will nominate Kamala Harris (and a vice president), and those people will be on the ballot.”

Anyone getting excited about a lawsuit is “off base,” according to Esenberg. It might apply only if democrats tried to change the nominee after the convention.

