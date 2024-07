Last week Milwaukee hosted the Republican National Convention and WTMJ was in the middle of it all in Downtown Milwaukee.

WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi met with many guests old and new at Media Row in the Milwaukee Panther Arena: from political strategists Bill McCoshen and Joe Zepecki to U.S. Senate Candidate for Wisconsin Eric Hovde and U.S. Congressman from Ohio Jim Jordan; and many more.

Steve Scaffidi is the host of the Political Power Hour, heard Monday thru Friday from 9-10 AM on 620 WTMJ.