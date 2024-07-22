MILWAUKEE – A 17-year-old girl is dead and nine other teenagers are injured after a shooting early Monday morning in Milwaukee’s Dineen Park.

The shooting around 12:30am followed a fight that broke out after what’s being called an “impromptu car party” in the park on the city’s northwest side.

Of the nine teens injured, an 18-year-old male is in critical condition. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old female was treated on scene for injuries from being trampled at the scene.

Two homes –one around N. 66th Street and W. Vienna Avenue and one at N. 67th Street and W. Vienna Avenue– were struck by gunfire, apparently related to this incident, but no injuries were reported at either home.

