MILWAUKEE – Just days after the Republican National Convention was held in Milwaukee, where the GOP unveiled the Trump-Vance ticket, the race for the presidency in 2024 has been permanently altered. President Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of the race for reelection, instead giving his endorsement to his Vice President, Kamala Harris.

While election season will look quite different than expected going forward, Wisconsin remains a pivotal state for both parties to win the White House. Leaders from across the Badger State reacted this afternoon to the president’s decision.

Gov. Tony Evers released the following statement:

“President Biden has been an extraordinary president, one of—if not the most—well-accomplished presidents of my lifetime. He has led and guided us through some of the most tumultuous times in our nation’s history—a ravaging pandemic and economic disaster, wars the world over, an insurrection, and a near-daily assault on basic tenets of our democracy and our more prized institutions. And he did so all while delivering for the American people, enacting historic investments in our infrastructure, helping rebuild the middle class, working to reduce costs for working families and seniors, fighting against attacks on reproductive freedom, passing real solutions to the climate crisis, and so much more.

“President Biden is a leader who’s always chosen unity over division, people over politics, selflessness over selfishness, and decency and respect over cruelty and retribution, and that’s as evident today as it has been throughout each day of his decades of public service. I’ve been proud and honored to support him, and I’m incredibly grateful for all the work we’ve been able to do together. Thank you, Mr. President.

“President Biden’s decision today doesn’t change the fact the choice remains clear this November. Donald Trump wants to be a dictator on day one. He is a dangerous threat to our democracy and our country, and he will enact a radical, authoritarian agenda if he returns to the Oval Office. There is much work ahead of us, and Wisconsin Democrats and I will spend every moment of every day for the next 107 days working to defeat him.”

Other Wisconsin elected officials weighed in on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter and the place where President Biden posted the statement announcing his withdrawal.

President @JoeBiden has been an extraordinary leader for the Democratic Party and more importantly, for our country. He promised to be a president for all Americans, regardless of which states supported his candidacy.



The first decision that Joe made when he became leader of… — Cavalier Johnson (@CavalierJohnson) July 21, 2024

Mr. President, thank you for your service to our country. — Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley (@DavidCrowleyWI) July 21, 2024

President Joe Biden is exiting this race with great dignity, and I am so proud of his record and the accomplishments made under his leadership.



My full statement on President Biden's decision to exit the race: — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) July 21, 2024

The Wisconsin Democratic Party also weighed in, both from its official account and with comments from party chair Ben Wikler:

President Biden will be remembered by history as one our nation’s greatest presidents—a transformational leader who dedicated a lifetime of service to our country.



It has been an honor for all of us at the Democratic Party of Wisconsin to work alongside him and his team for… — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) July 21, 2024

Across the aisle, Wisconsin Republicans mostly expressed outrage at the late change, calling the switch from Biden to presumptive nominee Harris undemocratic.

Amazing. If he can't run for reelection, he shouldn't be President. @KamalaHarris should be held accountable for covering up for just how bad things are with @JoeBiden If she can't tell us the truth about that, we can't expect her to tell the truth about anything important. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) July 21, 2024

My statement on President Biden's announcement. — Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (@RepFitzgerald) July 21, 2024

While Democrats across the country stood up and asked President Biden to step aside, Senator Tammy Baldwin did exactly what she’s done for over 25 years in Washington – NOTHING!



She stayed on the sidelines, dodging reporters and refusing to stand up for Wisconsinites. She's been… — Eric Hovde (@EricHovde) July 21, 2024

The Democratic National Convention is set to begin August 19 in Chicago where Democrats will formalize Biden’s replacement as the party’s nominee.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information.