Licked by a secret service dog, fake business cards dished out be delegates, and marijuana through the security checkpoint.

Yes, the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee had plenty of material to make headlines. Most notable examples including, but not limited to, Hulk Hogan, a bulldog with their own couch on the stage at Fiserv Forum, Dana White, Kid Rock… (you see where I’m going with this?)

The staff at WTMJ did an excellent job covering all of the need-to-know stories around the RNC. But what about all the happenings you didn’t hear about? Producer of Wisconsin’s Morning News Greg ‘Pancake’ Hill did some investigating and found the best untold stories of the RNC in this week’s Pancake Breakfast Special on Wisconsin’s Morning News!